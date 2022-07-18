2 arrested after missing woman’s body found in Prattville storage unit, records say

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been charged after the mummified remains of a missing woman were found inside a Prattville storage unit, according to court records.

Court filings show James Michael Barrett, 52, and Edward Norman, 60, are each charged with the abuse of a corpse. They are both in the Autauga County jail. Bail has not yet been set.

According to a deposition filed in Autauga County, the remains are that of Britta Lashley. Lashley’s mother reported her missing in June, saying her daughter had not been heard from since February 2021. The the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office said the mother believed “something bad” had happened to her daughter.

Court records say the remains of Britta Lashley have been found. (Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators said Lashley was known to hang around with Barrett. The deposition alleges that Lashley’s mother spoke with Barrett a few weeks before filing the missing person report, and Barrett allegedly told her he would have Lashley contact her and did not tell the mother that her daughter was dead.

Investigators say Norman rented a U-Haul and helped Barrett move Lashley’s body from the Comfort Stay in Montgomery to a storage unit in Prattville that Barrett rented.

The sheriff’s office said they got a search warrant for that storage on July 12, where they found Lashley’s remains. The court fin dings referred to those remains as “mummified.”

Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson said the investigation is ongoing, but there is no evidence of homicide at this time. Her cause of death is not yet known. The sheriff’s office says the results of the autopsy are still pending.

