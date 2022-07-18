11-year-old Leeds boy killed in ATV accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 11-year-old boy was killed in an ATV crash in Sunday according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.

Brandon Linderman, of Leeds, was in the 4000 block of Sicard Hollow Road when he was involved in the accident.

He was taken to Children’s Hospital where he died.

Brandon was a student at Leeds Elementary School.

“Our LCS family has suffered a great tragedy with the loss of a precious student this weekend. Brandon was an amazing kid who always had a smile on his face and kindness in his heart.” - Leeds City Schools Facebook

The circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

