Tuscaloosa County jail inmate dies at hospital

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit say an inmate has died after being taken to the hospital on July 16.

Authorities say the inmate had been complaining of multiple medical issues, including shortness of breath. While the inmate left the jail under his own power, and was conscious and alert, his health began declining hours after arriving at the hospital. Despite emergency treatment, the inmate died soon after.

The inmate has not been identified, and so far, there is no word on his cause of death.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

