Police investigating homicide in East Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Birmingham Police Department say they are currently investigating a homicide that happened on July 16.

Police say that around 5:00 p.m., officers went to the 200 block of 52nd Street North, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a home. The victim died on the scene.

Police believe the victim got into an argument involving a firearm, and was shot. So far, there is no word on if anyone is in custody.

If you have any information on this homicide, you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

