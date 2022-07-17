LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Multiple people injured after car crashes into Tuscaloosa restaurant

Tuscaloosa Police say multiple people are injured after a Jeep crashed into a building on July...
Tuscaloosa Police say multiple people are injured after a Jeep crashed into a building on July 17.(WBTV File)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police say multiple people are injured after a Jeep crashed into a building on July 17.

Authorities say this happened around 5:34 p.m. at La Gran Fiesta on Highway 69 South . Police say some people suffered serious injuries.

Authorities say the driver left the scene, but was later apprehended by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox
UPDATE: Second case of monkeypox virus infection in Alabama
Golden Crest Circle apartment fire
Birmingham apartment complex catches fire early Saturday
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Tent city grows near I-59/20 in Tuscaloosa
Tent city grows near Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

4-year-old shot in leg after another child finds gun
Birmingham native Pastor Mike Jr. wins six Stellar Awards
Birmingham native Pastor Mike Jr. wins 6 Stellar Awards
Police investigating homicide in East Birmingham
Police investigating homicide in East Birmingham
Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating after a body...
JCSO: Body found in Edgewater community