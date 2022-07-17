K-9s helping to keep The World Games safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the very last weekend of The World Games 2022 in the Magic City. So far, we’ve had no reports of disturbances at any events.

Many attributing that to the hundreds, if not thousands of law enforcement officials keeping everyone safe. They’re getting the job done with a little help from some highly trained yet furry friends.

K-9 security dogs have some of the most powerful noses on the planet. So much so, they can actually sniff out explosive devices. They’re not only cute, they’re life savers.

“It’s a proven fact that there’s no better way to detect explosives than a dog’s nose,” said Lt. Kerry Morgan with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

That’s exactly why K-9s are essential at large events like The World Games.

“They’re used at various checkpoints to look for explosives or any type of handgun, ammunition,” he added.

The day in the life of these K-9 units can be long, sometimes around 16 hours long, says Lt. Morgan.

“We use them to do sweeps before the events open to make sure all the events are safe,” he said. “We use them to do spot checks during the day. We use them to check unattended bags. We use them at checkpoints to check vehicles. We check last-minute deliveries that might come in.”

It’s all to keep the public safe when all eyes are on Birmingham. That’s why extra K-9 units are here, in addition to local ones.

“They’re from as far away as Little Rock, Arkansas, Atlanta,” said Lt. Morgan. “I know that the federal government has sent several dogs in from Transportation Security Administration.”

Fortunately, he also says says so far everything has remained calm at The Games.

“We have had a few bags that the dogs have shown interest in and the bomb technicians will come in and they’ll x-ray it or check it,” he explained. “Our goal is obviously not to have any incident while we’re here and knock on wood, so far it’s been a successful event.”

Lt. Morgan says these K-9 units are invaluable during large scale events and you can bet at The World Games Closing Ceremony, all hands and paws will be on deck to keep the place safe.

