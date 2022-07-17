JCSO: Body found in Edgewater community

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating after a body was found in the Edgewater community on July 16.

Deputies were called behind a home in the 5800 block of Java Avenue, where they found a body.

The deceased has not been identified, and a cause of death has not yet been determined.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

