FIRST ALERT: Hot and mainly dry today but turning stormy tomorrow

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Areas of patchy fog are possible before 9 a.m., otherwise mostly sunny and in the 70s to start. A few locations will dip as low as the upper 60s, mainly east of I-65. Puffy clouds form during the late morning and afternoon hours, some into isolated showers or storms, though overall it looks mainly dry. Temperatures soar into the 90s again and the feel will be in the middle and upper 90s so take it easy and stay hydrated if you’ll be outside during the afternoon hours. The weather is looking good for the World Games Closing Ceremony and temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

7/17/22 weather (WBRC)

NEXT BIG THING: The coverage of rain and storms climbs to 40-50% on Monday and Tuesday. The coverage lowers some on Wednesday and then climbs back up to the scattered range by Thursday. Unfortunately, the upcoming weather pattern is tricky to forecast for, so make sure you’re staying up to date with any tweaks and changes on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Highs in the lower to middle 90s can be expected and a feel approaching 100 degrees. Strong storms can’t be ruled out because of the high heat and humidity each afternoon.

7/17/22 weather (WBRC)

By Friday, a ridge of high pressure will begin to build across the Southeast, helping to lower rain chances as we head into the weekend. Highs look to intensify and reach the middle and upper 90s by next weekend. So, a classic hot and humid summer pattern with a 10-20% chance of isolated storms in the mix during the heat of the day. The tropics remain quiet at this time.

