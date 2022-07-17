LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Birmingham native Pastor Mike Jr. wins 6 Stellar Awards

Birmingham native Pastor Mike Jr. wins six Stellar Awards
Birmingham native Pastor Mike Jr. wins six Stellar Awards(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham native and gospel artist Pastor Mike Jr. has won six Stellar Awards, given to the best in gospel music, in 2022.

Pastor Mike Jr., who is the senior pastor of Rock City Church, won awards including Artist of the Year, Urban/Inspiration single or Performance of the Year, and Rap/Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year.

He has now won 11 Stellar Awards in three years.

“In what world does a kid from Birmingham, Al with no major label, backing, or connections accomplish all this,” said Pastor Mike Jr. on social media.

Congrats to Pastor Mike Jr!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox
UPDATE: Second case of monkeypox virus infection in Alabama
Golden Crest Circle apartment fire
Birmingham apartment complex catches fire early Saturday
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Tent city grows near I-59/20 in Tuscaloosa
Tent city grows near Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

Police investigating homicide in East Birmingham
Police investigating homicide in East Birmingham
Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating after a body...
JCSO: Body found in Edgewater community
K-9s are helping keep The World Games 2022 safe.
K-9s helping to keep The World Games safe
The World Games 2022 is wrapping up the final weekend.
Birmingham preparing for The World Games final ceremony