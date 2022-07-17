Birmingham native Pastor Mike Jr. wins 6 Stellar Awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham native and gospel artist Pastor Mike Jr. has won six Stellar Awards, given to the best in gospel music, in 2022.

Pastor Mike Jr., who is the senior pastor of Rock City Church, won awards including Artist of the Year, Urban/Inspiration single or Performance of the Year, and Rap/Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year.

He has now won 11 Stellar Awards in three years.

“In what world does a kid from Birmingham, Al with no major label, backing, or connections accomplish all this,” said Pastor Mike Jr. on social media.

Congrats to Pastor Mike Jr!

