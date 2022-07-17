LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Amber Alert: Police search for missing Georgia girl, 15

DeKalb County police are searching for Ta’Niyah King, 15 (l). She is believed to be with Dana...
DeKalb County police are searching for Ta’Niyah King, 15 (l). She is believed to be with Dana Dutley (r).(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITHONIA, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Georgia have issued a Levi’s Call, that state’s version of an Amber Alert, for a missing 15-year-old girl.

DeKalb County police are searching for Ta’Niyah King.

She is described as 5′4″ tall and weighing 90 lbs.

King was last seen in the area of 3027 Winding Grove in Lithonia, which is just outside Atlanta. She was wearing a white shirt, black jeans, hot pink bonnet, no shoes. Her hair is in braids.

She is believed to be with Dana Dutley who may be travelling in a 2015 blue Chevrolet Malibu with license plate number CDI2646.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb County police at 678-937-2852 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox
UPDATE: Second case of monkeypox virus infection in Alabama
Tent city grows near I-59/20 in Tuscaloosa
Tent city grows near Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa
Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says
Golden Crest Circle apartment fire
Birmingham apartment complex catches fire early Saturday
5-year-old child killed in traffic incident in Gadsden

Latest News

The World Games 2022 is wrapping up the final weekend.
Birmingham preparing for The World Games final ceremony
Photo still of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children logo.
Amber Alert canceled, North Texas 12-year-old located
Police investigating homicide in East Birmingham
Police investigating homicide in East Birmingham
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed...
2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt