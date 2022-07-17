4-year-old shot in leg after another child finds gun

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A four-year-old was shot in the leg on Sunday after investigators said another child found a gun.

It happened on Happy Hollow Road off of Wilcox Road in Baldwin County.

The sheriff’s office said the child was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola and is in stable condition. It’s believed to be an accidental shooting.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.