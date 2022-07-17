LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

4-year-old shot in leg after another child finds gun

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A four-year-old was shot in the leg on Sunday after investigators said another child found a gun.

It happened on Happy Hollow Road off of Wilcox Road in Baldwin County.

The sheriff’s office said the child was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola and is in stable condition. It’s believed to be an accidental shooting.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox
UPDATE: Second case of monkeypox virus infection in Alabama
Golden Crest Circle apartment fire
Birmingham apartment complex catches fire early Saturday
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Tent city grows near I-59/20 in Tuscaloosa
Tent city grows near Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

Tuscaloosa Police say multiple people are injured after a Jeep crashed into a building on July...
Multiple people injured after car crashes into Tuscaloosa restaurant
Birmingham native Pastor Mike Jr. wins six Stellar Awards
Birmingham native Pastor Mike Jr. wins 6 Stellar Awards
Police investigating homicide in East Birmingham
Police investigating homicide in East Birmingham
Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating after a body...
JCSO: Body found in Edgewater community