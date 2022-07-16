LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Youth takeover at The World Games Merchants Market

By Lynden Blake
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Welcome to a new generation of entrepreneurs!

“Hi my name is Nia and I own Nia’s Fab Slides. "

It’s a youth takeover at The World Games 2022 Merchants Market

“So far, I’ve made $130 in profit,” Super Soles owner, Jack McCollum said.

Through Y.E.S., a five-week virtual workshop, the high schoolers learned what it takes to run a business.

“We are able to calculate our prices, learn our taxes and stuff and able to price our items,” McCullom said.

They’re applying that knowledge in a market setting, which is a first for Gaining and Maintaining owner Jaiden Storey.

“Well, I’m kind of an introvert,” Storey said.

But the C.E.O. of the lifestyle brand quickly came out of his shell making sales. Impressing a customer from L.A.

“So much of the time fear of failure stops young kids from trying to do anything, so for these kids to be out here it’s inspiration even for someone like me,” Eric Pertilla said.

The businesses reflect their owner’s passions.

Feeling the support from the market

“Great experience, I love the people and the music,” Nia Settles said.

And family...

“They really motivated me to start my own clothing brand,” Storey said.

Storey said he’s excited to see where his entrepreneurial spirit takes him next.

“I want to travel the world, and do real estate also,” Storey said.

The youth market lasts through Sunday, July 17. It’s located downtown by the sound stage at City Walk!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox
UPDATE: Second case of monkeypox virus infection in Alabama
We’re getting a new look at reading scores for Alabama third graders. It’s the first time we’ve...
State Board of Education releases school-by-school reading scores
Woman killed in wreck on 280
I-20 EB past Exit 191 US431 S/AL1 in Calhoun County.
Fatal single-vehicle accident on I-20
Alabama Power customers will see both an increase and a credit

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Homeland Security details anti-human trafficking efforts during The World Games
71-year-old World Games athlete participating in Tug of War
71-year-old World Games athlete travels from Great Britain to compete in Tug Of War
71-year-old Tony Peck is oldest World Games competitor
71-year-old Tony Peck is oldest World Games competitor
The HBCU Experience at the World Games
The HBCU Experience at the World Games