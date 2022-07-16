Youth takeover at The World Games Merchants Market

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Welcome to a new generation of entrepreneurs!

“Hi my name is Nia and I own Nia’s Fab Slides. "

It’s a youth takeover at The World Games 2022 Merchants Market

“So far, I’ve made $130 in profit,” Super Soles owner, Jack McCollum said.

Through Y.E.S., a five-week virtual workshop, the high schoolers learned what it takes to run a business.

“We are able to calculate our prices, learn our taxes and stuff and able to price our items,” McCullom said.

They’re applying that knowledge in a market setting, which is a first for Gaining and Maintaining owner Jaiden Storey.

“Well, I’m kind of an introvert,” Storey said.

But the C.E.O. of the lifestyle brand quickly came out of his shell making sales. Impressing a customer from L.A.

“So much of the time fear of failure stops young kids from trying to do anything, so for these kids to be out here it’s inspiration even for someone like me,” Eric Pertilla said.

The businesses reflect their owner’s passions.

Feeling the support from the market

“Great experience, I love the people and the music,” Nia Settles said.

And family...

“They really motivated me to start my own clothing brand,” Storey said.

Storey said he’s excited to see where his entrepreneurial spirit takes him next.

“I want to travel the world, and do real estate also,” Storey said.

The youth market lasts through Sunday, July 17. It’s located downtown by the sound stage at City Walk!

