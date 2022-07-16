LawCall
Two arrested after narcotics found in car at Winston County Courthouse

Two arrested for drug possession after investigation at Winston County Sheriff's Office(Winston County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Winston County Sheriff’s Office that they have arrested two suspects after an investigation on July 15.

Authorities say that while deputies and Chief Deputy Snoddy were investigating the distribution of narcotics, two of the suspects were at the Winston County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, Chief Deputy Snoddy, found one had warrants with the Winston County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities investigated one of the suspects’ vehicles after narcotics were found at the Winston County Courthouse. There, they found an ounce of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Irina Roberson and Ryan Yarbrough were both arrested and are being held in the Winston County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

