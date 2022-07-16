LawCall
Shorter phone number for suicide hotline launches Saturday

Officials hope the new 988 number will help save more lives across the United States
988 Suicide Prevention Hotline launches tomorrow
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Suicide prevention efforts could be getting a boost as early as tomorrow. Instead of dialing the current 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, you can simply call or text the number 988.

The change will go in to effect on Saturday, July 16. The goal of the shift is to improve access to crisis services in a way that meets the country’s growing suicide and mental health related crisis care needs.

Health care and mental experts believe the shorter number will increase calls all around the country.

According to Alabama Department of Mental Health Commissioner Kimberly Boswell, 80% of the calls from the national prevention lifeline are resolved with just a call, with just a connection between the person and the crisis counselor.

So an increase in calls would statistically lead to more lives saved.

Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs Commissioner Kent Davis believes the number switch is great and will benefit veterans all over Alabama.

“I am certain this will save lives. Unfortunately in Alabama, we have a pretty high veteran suicide rate. Our veterans are over represented in the suicide statistics by a factor of two, believe it or not. About 20% of the suicides in Alabama occur amongst our great veterans,” Commissioner Davis.

While many veterans will benefit, the line is free and open to everyone.

