Teen accused of murder claims he was not read Miranda Rights before questioning

Mason Sisk
Mason Sisk(Limestone County Jail)
By Charles Montgomery and Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Court documents in the case against an Elkmont teen that is accused of murdering his family members in 2019 detail events that took place before the alleged murders.

Mason Sisk is accused of killing his parents and three siblings. In April 2021, Mason Sisk pleaded not guilty to the capital murder charges.

Court documents show that Mason Sisk and his defense team claim that the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office did not read him his Miranda Rights prior to questioning.

According to the court documents, Captain Royals with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office asked Mason Sisk, “Can you tell me a little about what happened tonight?”

The defense team for Mason Sisk says that any statement made by the defendant prior to being read his Miranda Rights should be struck from the case.

On July 14, released court documents detailed events involving Mason Sisk and his family members. One event describes Mason Sisk as being, “forceful to other children (his siblings) in the home and had “anger control” issues with his brother.”

In the document, it is described that Mason Sisk, “allegedly put peanut butter into Mary Sisk’s coffee when he was aware that she had a severe peanut butter allergy.”

Mary Sisk was Mason Sisk’s stepmother whom he allegedly murdered along with his father, John.

The court documents also reveal that Mason Sisk threatened his father and stepmother and stole two rings from Mary Sisk.

