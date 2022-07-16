Man arrested after hostage situation at Homewood apartment complex

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Homewood Police Department say a man has been arrested after a hostage situation on July 15.

Police say they were called after a woman yelled for help from a staircase at an apartment. Police say the woman asked for help from someone passing by, but was pulled back into the apartment against her will.

Authorities with the Homewood Tactical Team and the Crisis Negotiation Unit were dispatched to the scene, but they weren’t able to get the suspect to release the victim after several hours. The Tactical Team then performed a rescue team due to the immediate threat to the victim’s safety.

Authorities made entry into the apartment, and took the suspect into custody without incident. The suspect had a shotgun and a pistol.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The suspect is in custody at the Homewood City Jail, facing domestic violence, narcotics and gun charges.

