BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday has brought us a hot and humid day across central Alabama with only a few isolated storms around on our First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar. Rain chances will stay low tonight under a partly cloudy sky with temperatures falling into the 70s by morning. We can expect more of the same for Sunday with rain coverage around 20-30%, so only isolated storms around. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s with a partly cloudy sky and humidity staying high.

FIRST ALERT: Rain chances on the rise early next week (WBRC)

NEXT BIG THING: We will have a few chances for stormy weather as we head into the work week with better rain coverage back around again by Monday and Tuesday. With a northwest flow pattern in place, a series of passing disturbances will help to bring a 40-50% coverage of off-and-on showers and storms, especially on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Unfortunately, this type of weather pattern is tricky to forecast for, so make sure you’re staying up to date with any tweaks and changes on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. This type of set-up also favors the possibility of storms around during the evening hours as well. Wednesday looks to be the driest day with rain chances down to 10-20%. Highs will rise into the low to mid 90s each afternoon with humidity putting feels-like temperatures into or near the triple digits. Expect a mix of sun and clouds each day with mornings starting off warm and muggy.

By Friday, a ridge of high pressure will begin to build across the Southeast, helping to lower rain chances as we head into the weekend. Of course, with lower rain chances and less clouds around means more brutal. Highs could easily hit the mid-- if not upper-- 90s in some spots by next weekend under a partly cloudy sky. So, a classic hot and humid summer pattern with a 10-20% chance of isolated storms in the mix during the heat of the day.

