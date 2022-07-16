FIRST ALERT: Hot and dry weekend ahead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We will continue to see the development of some low clouds and fog in some of the river valleys early this morning with temperatures in the 70 - 75-degree range. Skies will be partly cloudy today with the only significant chance for isolated showers or storms farther to the south and east with highs ranging from around 90 in East Alabama to near 95 in the west.

Saturday morning weather 7/16/22 (WBRC)

Rain chances will remain limited through the weekend with afternoon highs topping 90 degrees area wide but rain chances will increase early next week as an area of low pressure drops south across the region. Rain chances will continue increasing into Tuesday before Heat Index values again top 100 degrees by Wednesday as another ridge of hot high pressure builds in from the west expanding east during the week. This will tend to again limit clouds and rain through the mid-week period although there will be increasing moisture moving in from the southwest.

With the increased moisture rain chances may rise by Thursday as another area of low pressure and accompanying cold front approach allowing for the development of rain and thunderstorms ahead of the approaching front.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.