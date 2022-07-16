Fans enjoy HBCU Experience at the World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Visitors at the World Games this week had the chance to get the HBCU Experience, highlighting Alabama’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and on July 15, Alabama A&M was featured.

It was a sea of maroon and white at the Microsoft Tent. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs were giving people a taste of what it’s like to attend an HBCU, showcasing the University’s technology, talent and culture.

The sights and sounds of Historically Black Colleges and Universities were all under one roof at the World Games.

“As part of the experience, we’ve been giving every school, all 15 of them, their own day. And during that day, they can program it however they want to,” said Microsoft Corporate Affairs Coordinator Darrell Booker.

Alabama has the largest number of HBCU’s and HBCC’s in the country, and organizers of the World Games say it was only fitting to expose the world to the culture and innovation thriving on HBCU campuses.

“We didn’t want to just be a technology sponsor, we wanted to have a meaningful involvement, and our presence here was really highlighting and surrounding these schools, the great work they’re doing so that the world can not only see the HBCUs that are here, but also bringing additional attention so that more resources and things can come to those schools,” said Booker.

The HBCU Experience featured an XBOX gaming lounge, coding activities, music beat studio, entertainment and appearances from Alabama A&M officials, students, faculty, staff and alumni.

“We’re an engineering and STEM school and so, I’m excited to see what our students’ presentations will be,” said Dr. Daniel K. Wims, 12th President of Alabama A&M University. “It’s important that the world sees who we are and get a taste and maybe think second about where they send their children and their dollars.”

