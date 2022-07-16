LawCall
Family of boy, 12, fatally shot in Montgomery gets free home

While the tragedy the family faced can never be erased, they are getting a fresh start.
While the tragedy the family faced can never be erased, they are getting a fresh start.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The parents of Nelson Harris are grieving. Weeks ago, their 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting at their home along Cherry Street in Montgomery.

“I had just got off work and told him that I was going to take a shower when I came back out, I seen my son laying on the ground,” said Lorenzo Harris, the boy’s father.

“We have birthdays and special holidays coming up, and our son is not going to be here with us,” said Sherry Hucherson, the child’s mother.

While the tragedy the family faced can never be erased, they are getting a fresh start.

They were gifted a home along Garden Street from the same property owners who owned their previous home.

“This particular house that we had was vacant,” one of the owners David Dyer said. “Just as a dad, I just couldn’t imagine what they were going through, and we just really wanted to help them out.”

The house was given to them free of charge.

On Saturday, volunteers with the Church of the Highlands helped clear the land of excess trash and branches, while also remodeling the home’s interior.

“It’s just a great opportunity to kind of come alongside a family that is really hurting right now, and kind of bring them in and just say, ‘Hey, we may not know you real well, but we’re in your corner,’” said Chris Erwin, campus pastor of Church of the Highlands Montgomery.

It is an act of kindness this family describes as a “blessing.” As they try to find peace during this tragic time, they say their son is looking down on them.

“With the help of God and him, we’re going to succeed and we’re going to get through this,” the mother added.

