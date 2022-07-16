LawCall
Birmingham apartment complex catches fire early Saturday

BFR respond to apartment fire
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:57 a.m. on July 16, Birmingham Fire and Rescue was dispatched to 900 Golden Crest Circle on report of an apartment fire. According to BFR Battalion Chief Tyler Seehusen, heavy fire could be seen from four apartments upon their arrival to the scene.

Eight apartments have minor to heavy fire damage, and 20 units have smoke and water damage according to BFR. Chief Seehusen says everyone made it out of the complex and two people were treated on scene for medical issues.

BDR says Red Cross was at the scene helping displaced residents.

No more information has been released as BFR is continuing to investigate. We will provide any updates as they are made available.

