2 arrested for vandalizing more than 150 headstones at local cemetery


By Mary Alice Royse and Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men were arrested for vandalizing more than 150 headstone markers.

31-year-old Justin Emler and 23-year-old Jeremy Heaton, of Lebanon, were arrested and were each charged with one count of vandalism of $60,000.

Officials said additional charges are to follow.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, the pair also confessed to another vandalism that occurred at the Lebanon Country Club.

LPD said on Facebook that over 150 headstone markers were overturned and damaged in the Cedar Grove and Wilson County Memorial cemeteries overnight. The estimated damage is in the tens of thousands of dollars.

