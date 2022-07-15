LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

UAB has treated hundreds of patients at The World Games

UAB Medical team has treated more than 400 injuries
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting a closer look at The World Games and how UAB is responding to a rise in the number of injuries.

UAB has treated hundreds of patients - 401 people as of this past Tuesday.

Many of the patients were spectators and visitors.

Dr. Sarah Nafziger said 312 visitors were treated at medical tents located throughout World Games venues and at City Walk, while 89 athletes were seen at the field of play.

She said most of the injuries were minor, like cuts, bumps, and bruises, but several others were treated for heat-related issues.

Dr. Nafziger said having on-site medical teams has reduced the stress on area emergency departments, though some patients were sent to the hospital.

Nearly 1,000 health care professionals across the region have volunteered to work at the tents.

“It’s been absolutely a Herculean effort, a heavy lift for us to make this happen. And we’re just so proud that everyone has come together to make it happen. I’m proud of our community and our city for coming together and really making this happen. So, huge shout out to everyone and it’ll take us a long time to write out all the ‘Thank You’ notes after this one,” Dr. Nafziger said.

The City of Birmingham still has three days left of the TWG, so Dr. Nafziger recommends staying hydrated, wearing cool, loose-fitting clothing, and wearing sunblock, and of course, just paying close attention to your surroundings.

She also recommends wearing a mask when indoors with large crowds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Power customers will see both an increase and a credit
Conservation Enforcement Officer Senior Greg F. Gilliland
Ala. Conservation Enforcement Officer dies in off-duty accident
Woman killed in wreck on 280
Teacher certification requirements could soon be changing in the state of Alabama. And many...
State Board of Education to vote on changing teacher certification requirements
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit

Latest News

Economic impact of the World Games so far
Economic impact of The World Games difficult to predict for tourism leaders
Team USA Low Point Wheelchair Rugby competition
Team USA in Low Point Wheelchair Rugby competition
Team USA softball tickets were a hot commodity.
What will be the World Games’ economic impact
Economic impact of the World Games so far
Economic impact of the World Games so far