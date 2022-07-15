Tuscaloosa County 911 plans jobs fair

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County needs more 911 dispatchers and the police department’s communications is counting on a jobs fair later this month to help fill the gap.

The jobs fair is set for July 26 at the Northport Civic Center.

It’s no secret the job is tough. You have to be cool under pressure and a reassuring voice can go a long way.

Right now, the 911 communications division is 5 dispatchers short, but Lt. Donald Thompson wants to reassure the public 911 calls are being answered in a timely manner. They’re just having to rely on current dispatchers to work overtime.

The starting pay for the position is around $45,000 a year.

Lt. Thompson describes the very traits of a successful 911 team member.

“Smooth, southing voice is definite because those folks need it, but we need a solid person who can handle the stress and not be overwhelmed by the depression by the things we have to deal with on the phone. We’ve had officers killed in the line of duty and the dispatcher on the radio has to deal with that but continue on and get those officers the resources. You have to be a solid stress management person that can come in and do the job and know you did all you could,” said communications commander for the Tuscaloosa Police Department Lt. Donald Thompson.

The jobs fair begins at 3 p.m. on July 26 and ends at 6 p.m. that night. There is about 6 months of training involved.

