Tuscaloosa city leaders tweak misdemeanor marijuana ordinance

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa city council approved a change in the marijuana ordinance Wednesday night. The move not only meets the approval of law enforcement, but is a significant step in alleviating jail overcrowding to a large degree.

Effective immediately, instead of taking you to jail on a misdemeanor marijuana charge, police can now write a ticket.

It’ll be no different than say a traffic violation like a speeding ticket or running a red light. This is something the police department pushed because before, officers had to spend hours and time doing paperwork and then take the marijuana suspect to jail on what amounted to a misdemeanor charge.

And therein lies the key part - the new ordinance does not include felony marijuana charges, only the misdemeanors.

“So what that has given us is the ability to not have to tie up an officer for two hours on a physical arrest. It’s mainly an administrative procedural thing on our end that allows us to write the citations. We’re obviously still going to take the marijuana from them because it’s still illegal, but they are allowed to leave the scene with a citation. Now, there are still consequences, still the court date and fines,” said Tuscaloosa Assistant Police Chief Steve Rice.

Rice estimates they handle around a thousand marijuana misdemeanor arrests every year in Tuscaloosa.

