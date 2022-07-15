Tent city grows near Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - When many of you head home from work, one man and three of his friends don’t have a home to go to at all. Their ‘home’ is near the interstate in Tuscaloosa, part of the growing ‘tent city.’

Haley Shirley and his girlfriend, along with two other people, are camping out just on the other side of interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa.

Haley Shirley admitted he’s made mistakes in his life and spent time in prison.

“I’ve been out of prison 11 years and I’ve been in no trouble in 11 years,” said Shirley.

These days you’ll likely find Shirley holding a simple sign and asking for money from anyone and everyone. On a good day, he could collect as much as a hundred dollars, but the cash that won’t go far.

“But we’re still children of God,” Shirley said.

When the day is done, Shirley will make his way back up the small hill near 20-59 off McFarland where a makeshift tent becomes his home. Shirley says this is the best he and his friends can do. In terms of looking for meaningful employment, he claims he’s tried.

“I’ve been convicted of a felony and it’s hard for me to get a job.

With hot days here, Shirley’s girlfriend and two other friends take shelter under the tent, one cobbled together by whatever they can find on the streets to protect themselves.

A few miles away, Temporary Emergency Services checks on them often and helps them with donations such as bottled water and search for temporary housing. Shirley begs people not to judge but to assist.

“I mean, help somebody,” Shirley pleaded.

Another day will come and go for Haley Shirley and his friends under the tent. Tomorrow, he will hit the streets again to survive.

If you’re able to help Temporary Emergency Services says it wants to hear from you. TES is located off 15th Street in Tuscaloosa.

