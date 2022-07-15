LawCall
Teenager shot on 15th Street in Birmingham

Teenager shot on 15th Street in Birmingham
Teenager shot on 15th Street in Birmingham(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating after a teenager was shot on July 15.

Police say this happened in the 2500 block of 15th Street Ensley. So far, no word on what led up to this shooting, or the extent of the victim’s injuries.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

