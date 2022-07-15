Teenager shot on 15th Street in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating after a teenager was shot on July 15.

Police say this happened in the 2500 block of 15th Street Ensley. So far, no word on what led up to this shooting, or the extent of the victim’s injuries.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.