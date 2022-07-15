Stillman College to begin upgrades to oldest buildings on campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College is moving forward with plans to renovate and upgrade two of the oldest buildings on the campus after receiving a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service as part of an investment into Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The Sheppard Library and Winsborough Hall are already on a list of historic places. Each building, through grants and other donations, will be getting improvements to help educate students as well as offer much needed housing.

Some of Sheppard Library will be turned into a Civil Rights Museum. Stillman College Executive Vice President Derrick Gilmore said the library will also include a digital learning center so students can learn about 3-D design and 3-D printing.

GAF, a national roofing water proofing company, with a location in Tuscaloosa, awarded Stillman $100,000 earlier this year for materials and other costs to replace the roof on Winsborough Hall.

Winsborough was originally the first dorm for women on campus. But the school has a goal of making it into an intergenerational learning space for students and retirees in the Tuscaloosa-area as well as address the housing needs of seniors in the community living on fixed incomes.

“With both buildings we’ll be bringing them back to their original state. And bringing in preservationists and architects to really make sure that these buildings are sound and will be supportive of education and learning for the next 50, 100 years here on Stillman College’s campus,” Gilmore explained.

Gilmore says work on both projects could start within a few months and continue into the Fall of 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.