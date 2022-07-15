TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in Tuscaloosa County Friday morning, according to Tuscaloosa Police Department.

TPD officers said they responded to Charlie Davis Road after a pilot was forced to make an emergency landing around 10:20 a.m. The pilot safely landed the Cessna 150 in the field off Sanders Ferry Road. No one was injured.

Pilot makes emergency landing in Tuscaloosa Co. (Tuscaloosa Police Department)

TPD and Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue responded to assist the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office with this incident.

