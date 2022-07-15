LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

PHOTOS: Webb telescope captures exciting new images of Jupiter

Caption
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New images of Jupiter are now available, thanks to some new technology from NASA.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope team unveiled the mission’s first science-quality images featuring Jupiter’s rings, moons and more Tuesday.

On Thursday, the team released even more photos of the planet, highlighting the $10 billion telescope’s ability to study targets much closer to home.

The photos, captured during Webb’s commissioning period, feature a handful of amazingly detailed shots of the deep and distant universe.

Webb launched on December 25, 2021. It was designed to peer deep into the universe’s past, studying the first stars and galaxies to ever form.

Astronomers now plan to use it to investigate a variety of cosmic objects and phenomena.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in wreck on 280
We’re getting a new look at reading scores for Alabama third graders. It’s the first time we’ve...
State Board of Education releases school-by-school reading scores
I-20 EB past Exit 191 US431 S/AL1 in Calhoun County.
Fatal single-vehicle accident on I-20
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Alabama Power customers will see both an increase and a credit

Latest News

5-year-old killed in traffic incident in Gadsden
Monkeypox
First case of monkeypox virus infection in Alabama
Troopers are searching for the child’s grandmother, 69-year-old Mary Dawn Wilson, in the area...
Officials searching for grandmother after 2-year-old found locked in abandoned car for 2 days
Cosmic Cliffs in the Carina Nebula
Webb telescope captures exciting new images of Jupiter