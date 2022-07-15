LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Ohio woman arrested after randomly shooting man at intersection

Woman arrested after randomly shooting man at Springdale intersection
Woman arrested after randomly shooting man at Springdale intersection
By Jared Goffinet, Kendall Hyde and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A woman was arrested the day after she shot a man waiting at a stoplight in an unprovoked attack, Springdale police announced Thursday.

Ashley Copeland, 35, is facing multiple felony charges, including felonious assault in connection with the shooting.

While in her SUV, Copeland allegedly shot at another vehicle near the intersection of Chesterdale and East Kemper roads, police said on Wednesday.

The shooting was random, with no interaction between the suspect and victim happening prior to the shooting, police explained.

“We were on the way to Walmart, and there was a stop sign, and we were waiting there,” recalled the victim, Alex Mendez. “We were just talking in the car. Then a woman pulled out of nowhere.”

The victim stopped southbound on Chesterdale just north of Kemper in the left turning lane around 10:45 a.m. when the woman, later identified as Copeland, pulled up along the right side of his vehicle, according to Officer Keenan Riordan with the Springdale Police Department.

Officer Riordan says the woman fired one shot through the passenger window of her SUV, hitting the man in the arm. The man was taken to UC West Chester to be treated and is expected to make a full recovery.

Copeland drove off after the shooting.

Early Thursday, a Springdale officer was on patrol when she spotted a woman and an SUV matching the description from Wednesday’s shooting.

The officer pulled the vehicle over, called for backup, and once she approached the vehicle, she saw a gun sitting on Copeland’s lap, police said.

Copeland surrendered willfully and was then taken to the police department to be interviewed.

She confessed to the unprovoked shooting in Springdale and admitted to another shooting that happened Monday in Sharonville, according to police.

The shooting in Sharonville was random, just like the one in Springdale, police explained.

Copeland shot at a vehicle in Sharonville but no one was hit by the gunfire, police said.

She will be charged in connection with Monday’s shooting in Sharonville, per Springdale police.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Power customers will see both an increase and a credit
Woman killed in wreck on 280
Conservation Enforcement Officer Senior Greg F. Gilliland
Ala. Conservation Enforcement Officer dies in off-duty accident
We’re getting a new look at reading scores for Alabama third graders. It’s the first time we’ve...
State Board of Education releases school-by-school reading scores
Teacher certification requirements could soon be changing in the state of Alabama. And many...
State Board of Education to vote on changing teacher certification requirements

Latest News

A pair of brothers and their friend were honored with awards after saving their father from...
Mtn. Brook children honored after saving father from drowning
We're paying for more just about everything right now as inflation continues to skyrocket.
Alabamians feeling the squeeze of inflation. Are we heading for a recession?
Birmingham Emergency Rental Assistance Program still accepting first-time applications
FILE -A Cobb County School bus moves on street Friday, March 13, 2020, in Kennesaw, Ga....
Georgia school system to let some non-officers carry guns