Odenville Police: 12-year-old girl accidentally shot in stomach

ODENVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 12-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the stomach in Odenville Friday afternoon, according to Odenville Police.

Odenville PD posted on Facebook that at 1:34 p.m. Odenville Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to an address on Lovejoy Terrace on a 911 call that a 12-year-old female had been accidentally shot in the stomach.

When officers and medics arrived on scene the child was treated by medics and then flown by helicopter to Children’s Hospital. Officers said she was in stable condition.

This incident is under investigation by the Odenville Police Department with the help of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office investigations Division.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.