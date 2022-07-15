New roadway projects in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - One of Oxford’s busiest roads is getting some upgrades. This week, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.5 million grant to the city of Oxford to make infrastructure upgrades. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan.

Oxford city leaders plan to resurface and make drainage improvements on Bynum Cut-off Road to not only serve residents but also bring more jobs to the city.

“The grant is coming to the city of Oxford straight from the American Rescue Plan and I believe our match is going to be about $500,000 of local funds,” says Lorie Denton, the city of Oxford’s spokeswoman. “This is something that the mayor wanted to focus on in the Bynum Eastaboga community.”

The road is near three of the city’s largest companies and this roadway project will help make thousands of employees’ commute to work a lot smoother.

“The Anniston Army Depot which has about 4,000 people drive through their gate every day. Kronospan has 500 employees and Bridgewater Interior they are at about 400 employees,” says Denton. “So, all those workers are traveling on this roadway every day to and from work.”

Denton expects this infrastructure project to serve existing industries and assist the city in attracting new businesses.

“That’s a huge priority because our industries have trucks in and out. It does do a lot of wear and tear on our roadways,” says Denton. “Anytime we can get any funding that helps us to be able to make a more solid investment that they’re going to make in our community we want to do our part.”

This project is funded under EDA’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance Program, which makes $500 million in Economic Adjustment Assistance grants available to American communities. Leaders with the Economic Adjustment Assistance program call it EDA’s most flexible program. Leaders said grants made under this program will help hundreds of communities across the nation plan, build, innovate, and put people back to work through construction or non-construction projects designed to meet local needs.

