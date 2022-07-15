LawCall
Mtn. Brook children honored after saving father from drowning

A pair of brothers and their friend were honored with awards after saving their father from...
A pair of brothers and their friend were honored with awards after saving their father from drowning in their pool.(Mountain Brook Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pair of brothers and their friend were honored with awards after saving their father from drowning in their pool.

Bridon Hassig, Christian Hassig, and Sam Ebert, were recognized and given lifesaving medals, after the three saved Brad Hassig from drowning at their home.

Sam and Bridon were able to get Brad out of the pool. Bridon worked to resuscitate his dad, while Christian ran to get help.

“I’m very proud of them and grateful. I’ll be grateful for the rest of my life,” Brad said.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

