Mtn. Brook children honored after saving father from drowning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pair of brothers and their friend were honored with awards after saving their father from drowning in their pool.

Bridon Hassig, Christian Hassig, and Sam Ebert, were recognized and given lifesaving medals, after the three saved Brad Hassig from drowning at their home.

Sam and Bridon were able to get Brad out of the pool. Bridon worked to resuscitate his dad, while Christian ran to get help.

“I’m very proud of them and grateful. I’ll be grateful for the rest of my life,” Brad said.

Lifesaving Medals were presented to these awesome guys for their heroic actions that saved the life of a family member during a near drowning incident at their home.



Chief Loggins and Chief Mullins held a joint presentation to celebrate their timely actions. #MBStrong pic.twitter.com/NIlvoGFTBU — Mountain Brook Police Dept (@mountainbrookpd) July 14, 2022

