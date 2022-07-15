Moundville business owner disappointed in The World Games showing

MOUNDVILLE, Ala, (WBRC) - Some disappointment at The World Games for one Moundville business owner.

Yolanda Knox started ArayaSunshine Candle Company and was one of 50 vendors selected to display and sell their products during The World Games. It turned out Knox didn’t do so well and blames her lack of sales on poor planning on The World Games officials. The games have promised a vendor refund to everyone including Knox, but Knox feels she also needs to be reimbursed for the $20,000 she invested in the event.

“On the first day we knew maybe things didn’t work out.. by Friday.. still nothing. Most of us started emailing and trying calling anybody connected with The World Games, Merchant Market wasn’t getting any replies back until Saturday. They said they were working on the map but we were still in the wrong location, people just didn’t know,” said Knox.

Knox says she’s consulted with an attorney who has requested all signed documents between Knox and The World Games organization.

Thursday, The World Games issued this statement:

“The World Games 2022 Plaza Team has recognized and heard the complaints from some of our vendors regarding the placement and promotion of the Merchants Market. Since learning about the concerns regarding the Merchants Market, we moved all Merchants Market vendors closer to the heart of The Plaza. We also added more marketing efforts to support our partners in this area.

“We want to thank those vendors who worked with us through the relocation.

“If our Merchants Market partners still aren’t satisfied, we will refund their vendor placement fee upon request.

“The Merchants Market is not associated with the Civil Rights Market located in Kelly Ingram Park.”

