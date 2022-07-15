More road closures planned for World Games events

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham announced additional road closures for the World Games on July 16 and July 17, for Orienteering and Duathlon events.

There will be a hard closure of streets from 20th Street to 12th Avenue North and 14th Avenue South, as well as 2nd Avenue South to 4th Avenue North. Here is a list of the controlled access points on July 16.

14th Street North and 1st Avenue North

14th Street North and 4th Avenue North

15th Street North and 3rd Avenue North

17th Street North and 1st Avenue North

17th Street North and 2nd Avenue North

19th Street North and 1st Avenue North

20th Street North and 1st Avenue North

20th Street North and 2nd Avenue North

18th Street South and 2nd Avenue South

Streets will open on July 16 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., except for 1st Avenue South from 14th Street South to 18th Street South.

On July 17, roads will be closed near Railroad Park, from Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard to 14th Street South and 2nd Avenue South to Powell Avenue, from 7:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

The streets will reopen at the end of the competitions, except for 1st Avenue South, which will reopen at 8:00 p.m.

