More road closures planned for World Games events

World Games road closures for July 16, July 17
World Games road closures for July 16, July 17(City of Birmingham)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham announced additional road closures for the World Games on July 16 and July 17, for Orienteering and Duathlon events.

There will be a hard closure of streets from 20th Street to 12th Avenue North and 14th Avenue South, as well as 2nd Avenue South to 4th Avenue North. Here is a list of the controlled access points on July 16.

  • 14th Street North and 1st Avenue North
  • 14th Street North and 4th Avenue North
  • 15th Street North and 3rd Avenue North
  • 17th Street North and 1st Avenue North
  • 17th Street North and 2nd Avenue North
  • 19th Street North and 1st Avenue North
  • 20th Street North and 1st Avenue North
  • 20th Street North and 2nd Avenue North
  • 18th Street South and 2nd Avenue South

Streets will open on July 16 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., except for 1st Avenue South from 14th Street South to 18th Street South.

On July 17, roads will be closed near Railroad Park, from Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard to 14th Street South and 2nd Avenue South to Powell Avenue, from 7:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

The streets will reopen at the end of the competitions, except for 1st Avenue South, which will reopen at 8:00 p.m.

