FIRST ALERT: A little less humid and lower rain chances today

By Jill Gilardi
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - TODAY: Starting off a little less humid and temperatures are generally in the upper 60s, with a few locations in the lower 70s. Temperatures will soar into the 90s this afternoon and a few isolated showers or storms can’t be ruled out. The greater risk sets up across south Alabama and along the Gulf Coast where the moisture content in the air is greatest.

THE WEEKEND: Patchy fog is possible tomorrow morning and temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Isolated pop-up showers and storms will be possible, mostly to partly sunny, and highs in the lower 90s. The forecast will be the same on Sunday. A little stormier though along the coast for those heading to the beach. Just make sure your weather app is set to follow you, so you’ll receive lightning, heavy rainfall, and alerts for your location if they are issued. Rip currents are currently in the high category and forecast to drop into the moderate range this weekend.

A little less humid and lower rain chances today
A little less humid and lower rain chances today

NEXT BIG THING: Storm chances will start to increase again on Monday as another front approaches the region. Data shows an axis of storms moving in from the north during the day. I would plan for the possibility of more widespread scattered storms by Monday afternoon, with the chance for a passing storm Monday night and into Tuesday. Scattered storm possibilities will remain through Thursday.

What we are tracking.
FIRST ALERT: Patchy morning fog Friday with isolated storms in the afternoon
First Alert Weather: 4 p.m. update 7-14-22