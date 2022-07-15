LawCall
Early morning house fire in Pinson

House fire in Pinson
House fire in Pinson(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Fire fighters were on the scene of a house fire in Pinson early Friday morning.

The call came in just after 4 a.m. from Hickory Lane and Self Rd.

No word yet on whether there were any occupants in the home at the time of the fire.

