Early morning house fire in Pinson

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Fire fighters were on the scene of a house fire in Pinson early Friday morning.

The call came in just after 4 a.m. from Hickory Lane and Self Rd.

No word yet on whether there were any occupants in the home at the time of the fire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.