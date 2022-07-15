Chef Ron’s Seafood Boil
INGREDIENTS:
6 cups water
1 tablespoon Zatarain’s shrimp and crab boil concentrate.
2 tablespoons Old Bay seasoning
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon paprika
3 lemon wedges(squeeze some lemon juice in too!)
2 quarters of an onion
3 cups, Red Potatoes cleaned and halved.
6 Corn on the Cob (about 4-inch pieces).
6 Conecuh Sausage ( In preparation: pressure cook for 12 minutes in 2 cups of water, remove and cut into 1 inch pieces when cooled off).
1.5 lbs of Snow Crab Clusters (approx. 4-5 clusters)( remove the lower portion of crab leg with kitchen shears so crab leg clusters fit in the pressure cooker, later we will backfill the pressure cooker with the lower portion.
1 to 1.5 lb of Large to Jumbo Shrimp – Cleaned and rinsed/keep shell on (Place the crab and Shrimp in a large bowl as we will be later adding our Hot flavor liquid (like a broth) to it to begin the marinating and soft poaching process.
Directions:
1. Add to the pot – water, Zatarain’s shrimp and crab boil concentrate, Old Bay seasoning, salt, paprika, flavor sachet, onion quarters and bring to a rolling boil.
2. Add red potatoes and sausage to the liquid and cook for five minutes.
3. After cooking potatoes for five minutes; add in this order: the sausage, corn on the cob (give a stir), crab leg clusters, shrimp, then the lower portions of the snow crab legs and claws.
4. Apply the pressure cooker lid and lock in place; set the pressure cooker to manual and 5 minutes.
5. After the 5 minutes are up, and remove the Lid. Please pay attention to time as you do not want to overcook the shrimp and crab!
6. Remove Contents to a large bowl and serve.