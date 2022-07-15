Chef Ron’s Seafood Boil

INGREDIENTS:

6 cups water

1 tablespoon Zatarain’s shrimp and crab boil concentrate.

2 tablespoons Old Bay seasoning

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon paprika

3 lemon wedges(squeeze some lemon juice in too!)

2 quarters of an onion

3 cups, Red Potatoes cleaned and halved.

6 Corn on the Cob (about 4-inch pieces).

6 Conecuh Sausage ( In preparation: pressure cook for 12 minutes in 2 cups of water, remove and cut into 1 inch pieces when cooled off).

1.5 lbs of Snow Crab Clusters (approx. 4-5 clusters)( remove the lower portion of crab leg with kitchen shears so crab leg clusters fit in the pressure cooker, later we will backfill the pressure cooker with the lower portion.

1 to 1.5 lb of Large to Jumbo Shrimp – Cleaned and rinsed/keep shell on (Place the crab and Shrimp in a large bowl as we will be later adding our Hot flavor liquid (like a broth) to it to begin the marinating and soft poaching process.

Directions:

1. Add to the pot – water, Zatarain’s shrimp and crab boil concentrate, Old Bay seasoning, salt, paprika, flavor sachet, onion quarters and bring to a rolling boil.

2. Add red potatoes and sausage to the liquid and cook for five minutes.

3. After cooking potatoes for five minutes; add in this order: the sausage, corn on the cob (give a stir), crab leg clusters, shrimp, then the lower portions of the snow crab legs and claws.

4. Apply the pressure cooker lid and lock in place; set the pressure cooker to manual and 5 minutes.

5. After the 5 minutes are up, and remove the Lid. Please pay attention to time as you do not want to overcook the shrimp and crab!

6. Remove Contents to a large bowl and serve.