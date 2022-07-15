LawCall
BOGO deal for The World Games Closing Ceremony

TWG 2022 Closing Ceremony
TWG 2022 Closing Ceremony(TWG 2022)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a new BOGO deal for The World Games Closing Ceremony.

  • Sunday night features the finale of The World Games 2022 with a star-studded lineup of singers and celebration at Protective Stadium
  • At 8pm CST, witness Grammy award-winning performers like Alabama, Worth The Wait, Taylor Hicks, Ruben Studdard and Pastor Mike Jr.
  • Experience the once-in-a-lifetime performance for Birmingham, as Lionel Richie returns home to Alabama for the first time in over 3 decades to perform
  • You can BUY 1 GET 1 FREE for $50 with code “LIONELBOGO”

You can buy tickets here at twg2022.com.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

