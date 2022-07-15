LawCall
Bloom to the Big Leagues for White Sox game this month

By Lynden Blake
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The longtime Birmingham Barons broadcaster was called up to the Big Leagues.

After 31 years of calling Birmingham ball, Curt Bloom will fill in on the Chicago White Sox radio broadcast July 24, 2022.

Congrats! Bloom’s family along with him are thrilled for this moment.

Bloom said when he takes the mic in Chicago he will remember what Bear Bryant use to tell his players, “Act like you’ve been there before!”

He wants this huge accomplishment to inspire others to go hard after their dreams.

“It might take a little longer in your journey to get where you want to go,” Bloom said. “But don’t take no for an answer, keep knocking, keep grinding, do things the right way, and eventually you’ll have your day.”

The White Sox will play the Cleveland Guardians which are managed by former Barons manager, Terry Francona, a good friend of Bloom. Bloom said that will make the game even more special!

