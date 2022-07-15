Birmingham Police searching for missing woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are currently searching for a woman who was last seen on July 14.

Police say they are currently searching for 67-year-old Quindalene Jean Osayanren. She was last seen in the 100 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue Southwest around 9:31 a.m. Osayanren was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants, black shoes, and a wig in a braided hairstyle.

Police say Osayanren is diagnosed with a condition that affects her judgement and behavior.

If you have any information on where she might be, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

