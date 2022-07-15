LawCall
Back-To-School tax-free weekend underway

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - It’s that time of year again. The annual back-to-school tax-free holiday weekend in Alabama is a chance for people to take advantage of money-saving purchases.

Northport city leaders say it’s nothing they’re worried about because the city has been part of the tax-free holiday program for a long time. They always plan for it, and consequently, the city never misses the money.

Whitney Bostick will be the first to admit she’s not looking forward to dealing with large crowds this weekend, but she is looking forward to the deals.

“Normally I would not fight the crowds but this year with everything being so high,” said Bostick.

Still, as a mom of three, she’s crunched the numbers and thinks it’ll be worth the crowds. Bostick and her husband plan to spent around $200 or so.

“We just know it’s going to take money to buy all these supplies,” Bostick said.

Tax-exempt products include clothing priced at $100 or less per article.. school supplies valued at $50 dollars or less.. books that are $30 or less and computers such as laptops and printers valued at $750 or less.

“As I mentioned the economy.. it’s hard on everybody right now,” said Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon.

Herndon has long applauded the tax-free weekend concept.. particularly now considering inflation is at a 40-year high.

“Any kind of break that can be given to help I am all for it. You know papers, pencils, notebooks.. everything has gone up in price,” said mayor Herndon.

The tax free holiday weekend goes for now until midnight Sunday night.

