AAATC: Bahn Mi sandwich

Bahn Mi sandwich

Ingredients:

1 French Baguette, slightly toasted

1/2 lb pork tenderloin

1/2 cup rice vinegar

1/2 cup sliced cucmbers

1/2 cup shredded carrots

1/2 cup sliced radishes

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 Tbsp chili paste

Jalapeno (optional)

Directions:

Blend carrots, radishes, and cucumbers with rice vinegar. Set aside.

Combine mayo and chili paste. Cook pork loin to 145 degrees. Toast baguette and slice lengthwise and spread mayo on it. Place pork on bread and top with vegetable mixture. This is a really good sandwich that usually is purchased out, but try making it yourself! Enjoy!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.