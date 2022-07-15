LawCall
AAATC: Bahn Mi sandwich

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Bahn Mi sandwich

Ingredients:

1 French Baguette, slightly toasted

1/2 lb pork tenderloin

1/2 cup rice vinegar

1/2 cup sliced cucmbers

1/2 cup shredded carrots

1/2 cup sliced radishes

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 Tbsp chili paste

Jalapeno (optional)

Directions:

Blend carrots, radishes, and cucumbers with rice vinegar. Set aside.

Combine mayo and chili paste. Cook pork loin to 145 degrees. Toast baguette and slice lengthwise and spread mayo on it. Place pork on bread and top with vegetable mixture. This is a really good sandwich that usually is purchased out, but try making it yourself! Enjoy!

