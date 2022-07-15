71-year-old World Games athlete travels from Great Britain to compete in Tug Of War

LawCall
71-year-old World Games athlete participating in Tug of War(WBRC)
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Competing at the age of 71, Tony Peck is The World Games’ oldest athlete in Birmingham.

Peck is a member of the men’s Tug Of War team. He is pull number seven.

Peck got involved with Tug Of War in 1977. He said it is like a bug. Once it’s in your blood, you have a job to not let go of it.

“I just love to be around the people I’m around and pulling against the other teams you wanna beat. It’s just a nice feeling when you’re winning,” said Peck.

This is Peck’s second World Games. His first was in 2017 when Great Britain won bronze in Poland. His coach, Tim Lee, said he is an incredible part of the team.

“Tony never lets you down, he’s always out training, if he doesn’t make the team a particular he’s there to help the team all the way through it,” said Lee.

Peck said as long as his health is good, you can expect him to be on the field. But when retirement comes, he plans to help out his team from the bench.

