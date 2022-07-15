LawCall
5-year-old killed in traffic incident in Gadsden

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 5-year-old has died after being hit by a car in Gadsden Thursday evening according to police.

Gadsden PD were dispatched to the 3500 block of Madison Ave just before 6 p.m.

The child was transported to a hospital but died as a result of their injuries.

Np additional details have been made available,

The incident is under investigation by the Gadsden Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit.

