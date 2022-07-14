The World Games Merchants Market vendors can get fee refund

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Following complaints from some The World Games Merchant Market vendors, The World Games leaders moved the vendors and now will refund placement fees upon request

Some of The World Games vendors said they were let down by the original placement of the tent and what they call lack of advertisement.

The vendor placement fees were $250 a day.

Thursday, The World Games issued this statement:

“The World Games 2022 Plaza Team has recognized and heard the complaints from some of our vendors regarding the placement and promotion of the Merchants Market. Since learning about the concerns regarding the Merchants Market, we moved all Merchants Market vendors closer to the heart of The Plaza. We also added more marketing efforts to support our partners in this area.

“We want to thank those vendors who worked with us through the relocation.

“If our Merchants Market partners still aren’t satisfied, we will refund their vendor placement fee upon request.

“The Merchants Market is not associated with the Civil Rights Market located in Kelly Ingram Park.”

