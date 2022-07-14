The World Games bringing in high social media chatter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of athletes and fans are in Birmingham for the World Games, and while we know it’s brought a lot of traffic here to town, what about fans who couldn’t make it?

Uptick Marketing is a company here in Birmingham that can track social media data and trends and they said the World Games are getting a lot of clicks online, but so is just Birmingham.

“Its been a lot of buzz,” said Anne Riley, VP of Production at Uptick Marketing. “It’s been a lot of talk.”

We’re tracking the trends and since it was announced in 2015, the Birmingham World Games social media has gotten 100 thousand public engagements, and that’s just on the official TWG accounts. Riley said there’s likely even more talk on personal pages.

“Just in 2022, there were 52 thousand tweets that used hashtag the world games,” she said. “Then when we were one month out, keyword volume quintupled. It actually jumped so high, people searching for the World Games.”

For an event this size, Riley said the numbers for social media chatter are good.

“I think those are really good numbers,” she said. “Quite a bit of those traffic is coming from Europe, from other parts of the world, so they are very interested.”

It’s not just the World Games drawing online attention, but also The City of Birmingham.

“They search for World Games Birmingham, so it is almost kind of synonyms with World Games,” Director of SEO for Uptick Marketing Lance Moore said. “There are about 32 thousand people per month searching for the World Games, but then for Alabama football there is like 135 thousand searches, so it is on a smaller scale. Still, I would say good exposure for the city.”

While it may not be bringing in as many online posts as Alabama football, Riley said this social media attention can still benefit businesses here in Birmingham.

“I think any tie we have to something that is this much of a global scale, I think it can only benefit a local business,” Riley said.

Uptick experts said the most engaged social media post so far for the games is the content from the opening ceremonies, so they predict the closing ceremonies will be the next highest engaged content coming out of the games.

