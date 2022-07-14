LawCall
Woman killed in wreck on 280

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 41-year-old woman died following a car wreck on Highway 280 Wednesday night according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The victim was driving east on Hwy 280 around 12 a.m. when she became involved in a wreck with another car at the intersection of Grandview Parkway.

She died at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

