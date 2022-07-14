Woman killed in wreck on 280

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 41-year-old woman died following a car wreck on Highway 280 Wednesday night according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The victim was driving east on Hwy 280 around 12 a.m. when she became involved in a wreck with another car at the intersection of Grandview Parkway.

She died at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

