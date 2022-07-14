LawCall
VIDEO: Stolen catalytic converters in Moody

Investigation into stolen catalytic converters SOURCE: Moody Police Department
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Moody Police are looking for two men they say stole catalytic converters off trucks.

Moody Police officers said the catalytic converters were stolen off trucks from Ansco and Associates on Highway 78 in the early morning hours of July 10, 2022.

The first theft occurred at 1:02 a.m. and officers said the men came back dressed in different clothing at 6:09 a.m.

The first suspect has a black t-shirt with some type of logo on the front and the second suspect has a Polaroid long sleeve t-shirt.

Catalytic converter theft in Moody
Catalytic converter theft in Moody(Moody Police Department/Facebook)
Catalytic converter theft in Moody
Catalytic converter theft in Moody(Moody Police Department/Facebook)
Catalytic converter theft in Moody
Catalytic converter theft in Moody(Moody Police Department/Facebook)
Catalytic converter theft in Moody
Catalytic converter theft in Moody(Moody Police Department/Facebook)
Officers said please do not approach the suspects as they may be armed. If you recognize them contact Detective Steve Humber at the Moody Police Department (205) 640-0345.

In the early morning hours of July 10, 2022 these two suspects stole catalytic converter‘s off of trucks from Ansco and...

Posted by Moody Police Department on Thursday, July 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

