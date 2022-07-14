VIDEO: Stolen catalytic converters in Moody

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Moody Police are looking for two men they say stole catalytic converters off trucks.

Moody Police officers said the catalytic converters were stolen off trucks from Ansco and Associates on Highway 78 in the early morning hours of July 10, 2022.

The first theft occurred at 1:02 a.m. and officers said the men came back dressed in different clothing at 6:09 a.m.

The first suspect has a black t-shirt with some type of logo on the front and the second suspect has a Polaroid long sleeve t-shirt.

Catalytic converter theft in Moody (Moody Police Department/Facebook)

Officers said please do not approach the suspects as they may be armed. If you recognize them contact Detective Steve Humber at the Moody Police Department (205) 640-0345.

